Video: Man Utd celebrate victory at Middlesbrough

The perfect way to sign off before the international break! pic.twitter.com/ifNOjS6Z3O
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 19, 2017
These were the scenes at the Riverside Stadium after the final whistle in Manchester United’s victory over Middlesbrough this afternoon.
The Red Devils recorded a 1-3 win over the managerless Teessiders. Right-back Antonio Valencia eased any nerves by scoring the third late in the game, so the cameras were trained on the Ecuador international in the immediate aftermath of the game.
Jesse Lingard, another of the goalscorers, can be see shaking hands with Anthony Martial, who came on for him in the second half.
