Video: Man Utd fan sings ’20 Times’ to Vincent Kompany, Man City skipper hits back

Manchester United fan sings '20 times' to Vincent Kompany!#Mufc #20Times pic.twitter.com/tWs3W3nCRA
— MUFC Songs & Chants™ (@MufcSongs) March 15, 2017
Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany agreed to take a selfie with a fan, only for the supposed fan to launch into a chorus of ’20 Times, 20 Times, Man Utd’, which references Manchester United’s record number of title wins.
But the City defender kept his cool and hit back in style. As he calmly walked away from the chanting ambush, he politely enquired: “When was the last time?”
The answer to that question is 2013 in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge. City, who have four titles to their name, were last crowned champions a year later in 2014.