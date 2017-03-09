Video: Man Utd great Rio Ferdinand and Liverpool legend watching Barcelona’s comeback

Posted by - March 9, 2017 - All News, Champions League, Football videos, Liverpool, Manchester United, Spain

These were the scenes in the BT Sport studio where former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen, who has a foot in both camps, were watching last night’s Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain game unfold.

Host Gary Lineker – a former Barca player – was the only man with a vested interest, but the Catalan giants’ remarkable comeback sparked celebrations among all the pundits. Owen set off running round the studio as if he had scored the winner himself.