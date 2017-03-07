Video: Man Utd players set off for Russia

ICYMI – a reminder of our travelling squad for Thursday's @EuropaLeague fixture: https://t.co/3luTzItfcL pic.twitter.com/kckuSHl5Jj
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 7, 2017
Manchester United flew to Russia earlier today ahead of Thursday evening’s Europa League last-16 first leg clash with FC Rostov.
The United players boarded their team bus at Carrington and were drive to Manchester airport to board their flight.
The video footage above shows United players arriving at the airport and walking through the departures lounge.
Marcos Rojo, whose cousin was shot dead in Argentina earlier this week, was looking understandably glum.
And Henrikh Mkhitaryan – a surprise inclusion after his hamstring injury – was the last man into the airport.