Video: Man Utd players star in England training

Posted by - March 24, 2017 - All News, England, Football videos, Manchester United

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford featuring heavily in England training yesterday.

While the players who had played the bulk of the friendly defeat to Germany did a recovery session in the gym, the rest of the squad – including Shaw and Rashford – took part in a training session at VfL Bochum’s training ground.

Shaw gave a good account of himself in a small-sided game of keep-ball. Rashford then took part in a shooting session with fellow striker Jermain Defoe, of Sunderland.

You can see footage from the session in the video above.