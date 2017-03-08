Video: Man Utd stars struggle to pass and control on FC Rostov’s pitch

Surface looking rather bobbly pic.twitter.com/dS4VNQBszY
— Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) March 8, 2017
Manchester United’s players appear to be struggling to get to grips with an awful pitch at Russian side FC Rostov.
The Red Devils are training on the pitch at the Olimp-2 stadium this morning ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-16 first leg.
Before the session, manager Jose Mourinho had bemoaned the start of the pitch – and that is backed up by this footage captured by The Times’ Paul Hirst.
Defender Phil Jones is seen sending a bobbly pass across the pitch. His team-mates – it appears to be Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is not renowned for a poor first touch – sees the ball bounce of him as he struggles to get it under control.