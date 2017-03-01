Video: Man Utd transfer target hints at career move

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has indicated that he is ready to take the next step in his career.

The France international has been strongly linked with a summer move to Manchester United, but it appears he has a far more radical change in mind as he pitched for a move to the NBA.

Writing on Twitter, Griezmann said: I’m ready to play in the @NBA #NextDraft.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video of the former Real Sociedad man on a basketball court showing off his skills to prospective employers.