Video: Man Utd transfer target hints at career move

I'm ready to play in the @NBA #NextDraft pic.twitter.com/bEEoTUCn27
— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) March 1, 2017
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has indicated that he is ready to take the next step in his career.
The France international has been strongly linked with a summer move to Manchester United, but it appears he has a far more radical change in mind as he pitched for a move to the NBA.
Writing on Twitter, Griezmann said: I’m ready to play in the @NBA #NextDraft.”
The tweet was accompanied by a video of the former Real Sociedad man on a basketball court showing off his skills to prospective employers.