Video: Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard on his stunning strike vs Middlesbrough

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard scored the pick of the goals as his side recorded a 1-3 win at Middlesbrough this afternoon.
The England international beat former United team-mate Victor Valdes with a long-range effort for the Red Devils’ second goal.
After the game he discussed the strike and the subsequent celebration, which he revealed was in tribute to a track off rapper Drake’s newly released album.
Lingard’s explanation because people had come up with plenty of other theories in the meantime. Here it is:
