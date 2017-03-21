Video: Man Utd’s tribute video of Bastian Schweinsteiger walking around, not playing football

Manchester United have released an unintentionally hilarious video in tribute to their former midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The former Germany international joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire earlier today.

United said farewell to Schweinsteiger by putting together some snippets of the highlights of his Old Trafford career – and they mainly consist of him walking round the stadium and the training ground.

Of course, there are rights issues related to using footage of Schweinsteiger’s actual playing time, but this video does seem to accurately portray the former Bayern Munich’s involvement in the team.