Video: Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t rule out Napoli move

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to rule out joining Serie A side Napoli.

In an interview with former England manager Fabio Capello, who coached Ibrahimovic at Juventus, the Swedish veteran indicated that his United future is far from cut and dried, though he did acknowledge that he was “fine” at Old Trafford.

Speaking in Italian, he said: “Would I like the sun of Naples? You never know. But now I’m fine here. Let’s see, let’s see what happens.”

Ibrahimovic joined United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The one-year contract he signed expires this summer and he is yet to agree to the one-year extension.

A switch to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy had been touted, but the 35-year-old seems open to a return to Italy.