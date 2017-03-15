Video: Marouane Fellaini on Man Utd’s Champions League qualification hopes

"We will do everything to be there."
Marouane Fellaini says #MUFC are determined to reach the Champions League next season. pic.twitter.com/pxrEsyXccR
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini says he and everyone else at the club want to be in the Champions League season and will do everything to make sure they qualify.
The Belgium international was speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-16 second leg against FC Rostov. The Europa League offers a Champions League qualification place for its winner, and Fellaini predicted United’s performance tomorrow evening would show their determination to claim it.
United are currently sixth in the Premier League table.