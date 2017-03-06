Video: Mats Hummels drops his coffee en route to Arsenal

Having a bad day? It could be worse… 🙊 Sorry, @matshummels! pic.twitter.com/KA7Si2WWaw
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 6, 2017
Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels had a hot drink disaster on his way to train at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
The Germany international was leaving the Bayern team hotel to board the team bus for the journey to Arsenal’s ground when he lost control of a coffee he had brought for the journey.
Hummels ended up going back into the hotel to try to mop up, but his trousers were left soaked.
The Gunners will hoping for similar levels of clumsiness in the Bayern penalty area tomorrow.