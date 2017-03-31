Video: Mauricio Pochettino calls for love to be shown towards Erik Lamela

🗣️ Mauricio on @ErikLamela: "The human being is the most important and we need to give him all our love and support." #COYS pic.twitter.com/S3OYg8X98S
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says injured winger Erik Lamela needs the club’s love and support.
The Argentina international is due to undergo surgery tomorrow on the hip problem that has kept him sidelined since November.
Pochettino said Lamela the person was more important than Lamela the player as he prepares for the season-ending operation.
His comments could be viewed as a nod to the club’s supporters to drop frustrations that have mounted over the course of Lamela’s ongoing absence from the team.