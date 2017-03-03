Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Barcelona link ahead of Everton

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino was quizzed on rumours linking him with the Barcelona job in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Everton.
Pochettino is one of the early favourites to take over at Camp Nou following the news that Luis Enrique will step down this summer. But the Argentine boss insists he is happy at his current club.
On the clash with the Toffees on Sunday, he said it will be a very important game.
