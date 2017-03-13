Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Harry Kane’s injury

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says star striker Harry Kane is unlikely to be available for the Premier League game against Southampton next Sunday.
Kane was substituted with an ankle injury just seven minutes into yesterday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall.
Pochettino drew comparisons to the injury he suffered against Sunderland last September. On that occasion he was out for five league games.
While the Spurs boss said he will have to await further assessment to determine the severity of the injury, he sounded pretty certain that Kane will not be available to face the Saints.