Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Spurs 2-1 Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino faced reporters in his post-match press conference after yesterday’s 2-1 win over his former club Southampton at White Hart Lane.
The north London side secured three points courtesy of goals from Christian Eriksen and a Dele Alli penalty.
Alli’s versatility was praised by Pochettino. The England international had operated as a false nine in Harry Kane’s absence. Having successfully performed yet another role, his boss joked that he would play in goal one day.
