Video: Mauricio Pochettino press conference ahead of Spurs vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has held a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against his former club Southampton.

Spurs host the Saints at White Hart Lane in a 2.15pm kick-off on Sunday.

Pochettino confirmed that striker Harry Kane, who was injured against Millwall last weekend, is hoping to return to fitness after the upcoming international break.

He also gave a team news update on the rest of his squad.

