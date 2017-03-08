Video: Mesut Ozil’s beaming grin after Arsenal’s Champions League exit

How can man smile after that pic.twitter.com/1749P5UDdK
— Olly (@OLPMFifa) March 7, 2017
Mesut Ozil is the latest Arsenal player to risk the wrath of the club’s supporters after footage emerged showing him with a big grin on his face after last night’s Champions League exit.
A 1-5 home defeat to German champions Bayern Munich saw the Gunners crash out 2-10 on aggregate, but that hadn’t wiped the smile from Ozil’s face as he left home.
Driving away from the Emirates Stadium in his car, Ozil stopped to pose for photos with fans. You can see the footage above.