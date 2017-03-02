Video: Michael Carrick discusses his Man Utd testimonial

Hear what @Carras16 had to say when he spoke to journalists at a special press conference earlier this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/TvpRlMNbV9
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick spoke to reporters this afternoon to discuss his newly announced testimonial.
A game in the long-serving 35-year-old’s honour will be played at Old Trafford in June.
Carrick discussed the honour of being granted a testimonial and the forthcoming clash between the Manchester United ’08 squad and an all-star XI.
The former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joined United in 2006.
Click play to hear what he had to say.