Video: Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante arrive at France’s new base

France have left their Clairefontaine training base to find a new home for the final night of the international break.
Les Bleus host Spain at the Stade de France in a friendly on Tuesday evening. With that in mind, they have moved to nearby Enghien-les-Bains to give them easy access to the stadium from the north of Paris.
The video above shows the squad packing up at Clairefontaine and travelling by bus to their new hotel.
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante are among the players who can be seen arriving at Enghien.