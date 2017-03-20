Video: Paul Pogba dances in sync with his brothers as they perform Pogdance on TV

Paul Pogba’s brothers were on French TV last night and performed the family’s Pogdance routine.

Twins Florentin and Mathias appeared on on the J+1 chat show on CANAL+ on Sunday evening. Brother Paul, recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in Manchester United’s victory over FC Rostov last week, was watching the show live at home in Manchester.

When it became clear that his siblings were about to do the Pogdance, Paul got up and performed it in sync with them.