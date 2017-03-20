Video: Pep Guardiola declares his love for John Stones and his big balls

Guardiola: "John Stones has more balls than everybody here in this room." pic.twitter.com/NS9omAEeAp
— Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) March 19, 2017
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says he loves John Stones.
Speaking after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, the City boss told reporters that Stones had more personality and more balls than everybody else in the room and praised him for his ability to cope with mistakes and criticism.
He said it was not easy to play centre-back for one of his teams, defending a 40-metre gap behind them and starting attacks, rather than just heading the ball clear and hitting the ball into the channels as central defenders can do at some clubs.