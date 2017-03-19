Video: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s touchline high-five

That high-five! pic.twitter.com/yaHNh4nqLO
— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) March 19, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool counterpart Pep Guardiola performed a flamboyant high-five on the touchline during this afternoon’s Premier League game between their sides.
Guardiola initially seemed to be irked by Klopp’s energetic protests in his technical area. The pair exchanged words before Guardiola – possibly mimicking Klopp’s antics – ran towards his opposite number and launched himself into what turned out to be a high-five.
Watching Guardiola and Klopp for the remainder of the game could provide as many talking points as the match itself.