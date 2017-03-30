Video and Photo: Chelsea training ahead of Crystal Palace game

Premier League champions elect Chelsea have been training at their Cobham base today as they prepare to return to action after the international break.
The Blues host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
Centre-back David Luiz has been limbering up for the game by lashing home a volley in training. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois thought the goal was all about the assist, which came from him.
Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta shared a photo of him in action in training.
Premier League is back! ☀ @ChelseaFC #cfc pic.twitter.com/Ly249Svqrg
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 30, 2017