Video and Photos: Alexis Sanchez scores for Chile vs Venezuela

🎥: Alexis Sanchez scores an incredible free-kick for Chile in their World Cup qualifier vs. Venezuela tonight.
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring for Chile in their World Cup qualifier against Venezuela last night.
The 28-year-old fired a free-kick into the net just four minutes into a game that Chile went on to win 3-1. He also bagged an assist for another of the goals.
Sanchez’s goal makes him the joint-top goalscorer in his country’s history. He is now level with Marcelo Salas on 37 goals.
Here are a selection of photos of the Gunners man in action during the game and celebrating breaking the deadlock and sending his side towards victory.
#ElNinoMaravilla
That's all from Santiago, where @Alexis_Sanchez and @LaRoja have secured an important win
Congratulations, #ElNinoMaravilla
🇨🇱3-1🇻🇪
Scored one⚽
Set up another👟➡️⚽
It's 🇨🇱3-0🇻🇪 at the break in Santiago, with @Alexis_Sanchez excelling in the first half
