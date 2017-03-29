Video and Photos: Alexis Sanchez scores for Chile vs Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring for Chile in their World Cup qualifier against Venezuela last night.

The 28-year-old fired a free-kick into the net just four minutes into a game that Chile went on to win 3-1. He also bagged an assist for another of the goals.

Sanchez’s goal makes him the joint-top goalscorer in his country’s history. He is now level with Marcelo Salas on 37 goals.

Here are a selection of photos of the Gunners man in action during the game and celebrating breaking the deadlock and sending his side towards victory.