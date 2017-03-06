Video and Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Bayern clash

Arsenal’s players were in action at their London Colney training ground this morning as they prepare for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Bayern Munich.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the session didn’t involve a football or a training drill, but a handshake between Alexis Sanchez – dropped for the defeat at Liverpool – and manager Arsene Wenger.
You can see footage from the session above and here are a selection of photos from the session.
