Video and Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Bayern clash

Posted by - March 6, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Champions League, Football videos, Photos

Arsenal’s players were in action at their London Colney training ground this morning as they prepare for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Bayern Munich.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the session didn’t involve a football or a training drill, but a handshake between Alexis Sanchez – dropped for the defeat at Liverpool – and manager Arsene Wenger.

You can see footage from the session above and here are a selection of photos from the session.

