Video and Photos: Chelsea vs Man Utd warm-ups

Posted by - March 13, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, FA Cup, Football videos, Manchester United, Photos

Chelsea and Manchester United’s players have been out on the turf at Stamford Bridge to get ready for this evening’s FA Cup quarter final tie.

You can see the Blues going through their jogging and stretching drills to limber up ahead of kick-off in the video above, while their visitors can be seen jogging out of the tunnel to start their own warm-up routine in the photo below.

Once out on the pitch, the Red Devils got into the swing of their pre-match drills.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm and a place in the semi-finals at Wembley is at stake.