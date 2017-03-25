Video and Photos: England train at Spurs, Harry Kane watches

England trained at the Hotspur Way training ground today in their final session before tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

As usual the day before a Wembley fixture, the Three Lions spent time at Tottenham Hotspur’s base to go through their final preparations.

In addition to the three Spurs players in the squad, there was a familiar face on the sidelines, where injured striker Harry Kane watched his national team colleagues in action.

Here is a video and a selection of photos from the session.