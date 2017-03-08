Video and Photos: Man Utd train at FC Rostov

#UEL media duties complete ✅
Now it's time for training! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oBicXrsRfR
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 8, 2017
Manchester United’s players have started their training session at the Olimp-2 stadium, home of FC Rostov, ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-16 first leg meeting with the Russian side.
You can see the players trudging off the team bus and into the stadium in the video above.
It was then time for the session to get underway. Manager Jose Mourinho had earlier criticised the pitch in his pre-match press conference, so this was the players’ first chance to try out the playing surface. It looks like it was attracting a thorough inspection from some United players.
The session is under way! #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0VgIhO5MXa
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 8, 2017
Daley Blind not a fan of the surface at Olimp-2. pic.twitter.com/Rrz5Yy9ozI
— Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) March 8, 2017
Players warming up, but staying well away from the main problem areas. pic.twitter.com/1nig2khGdl
— Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) March 8, 2017
Here’s footage of United’s players finding their passing range on the bobbly surface.
Surface looking rather bobbly pic.twitter.com/dS4VNQBszY
— Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) March 8, 2017
If the training session results in Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini standing on the edge of the penalty area while the rest of the squad lump the ball up to them, we will know what Mourinho has in mind for tomorrow evening.