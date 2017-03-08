Video and Photos: Man Utd train at FC Rostov

Posted by - March 8, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United’s players have started their training session at the Olimp-2 stadium, home of FC Rostov, ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-16 first leg meeting with the Russian side.

You can see the players trudging off the team bus and into the stadium in the video above.

It was then time for the session to get underway. Manager Jose Mourinho had earlier criticised the pitch in his pre-match press conference, so this was the players’ first chance to try out the playing surface. It looks like it was attracting a thorough inspection from some United players.

Here’s footage of United’s players finding their passing range on the bobbly surface.

If the training session results in Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini standing on the edge of the penalty area while the rest of the squad lump the ball up to them, we will know what Mourinho has in mind for tomorrow evening.