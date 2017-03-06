Video and Photos: Marko Grujic makes Liverpool comeback vs Reading U23s

⌚ Kick-off is moments away…
Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has made his comeback from injury in this evening’s under-23 fixture against Reading.
The Serbian starlet got an hour of football under his belt after being named in the starting lineup at Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park ground this evening.
You can see him making his way onto the pitch at the start of the game in the video above.
He played for 60 minutes before being substituted by Matty Virtue.
Grujic, aged 20, signed for the Reds in January 2016 and linked up with his new club last summer.
He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since November and has been restricted to just four appearances for the Reds to date.