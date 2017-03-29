Video and Photos: Philippe Coutinho scores to help Brazil qualify for Russia 2018

Coutinho's goal for Brazil v Paraguay! pic.twitter.com/S3wqQxp3sb
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Sao Paulo last night.
The Selecao went on to win the game 3-0, with Neymar and Marcelo also on the scoresheet, to guarantee their place at Russia 2018.
You can see Coutinho cutting in from the right flank and scoring with a low shot from outside the penalty area in the video above.
And here he is celebrating his first-half goal.
