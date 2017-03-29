Video and Photos: Philippe Coutinho scores to help Brazil qualify for Russia 2018

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Sao Paulo last night.

The Selecao went on to win the game 3-0, with Neymar and Marcelo also on the scoresheet, to guarantee their place at Russia 2018.

You can see Coutinho cutting in from the right flank and scoring with a low shot from outside the penalty area in the video above.

And here he is celebrating his first-half goal.