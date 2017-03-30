Video: Reporter asks former Man Utd man Bastian Schweinsteiger if Chicago Fire will will the World Cup

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s unveiling at Chicago Fire after his arrival from Manchester United did little to help the cause of soccer fans in the US.
That’s because the only thing the press conference will be remembered for is an American journalist asking Schweinsteiger whether he could see the Fire winning the World Cup.
If that caused hilarity and fun-poking around the world, the Fire deserve credit for joining in.
They posted a Schweinsteiger’s first training session and suggested they were on the road to Russia 2018!
#RoadToRussia 😂 pic.twitter.com/9n3m8M34UW
— Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) March 29, 2017