Video: Sir Alex Ferguson reveals he tried to sign Paolo Maldini for Man Utd

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed he once tried to bring Paolo Maldini to the club.
Fergie wanted to lure the AC Milan and Italy great to Old Trafford, but was given short shrift by Maldini’s late father Cesare.
The former United boss revealed that his approach was simply met by a shake of the head by Maldini Snr, who later pointed out the Milan bloodlines in the Maldini family and that Paolo would be following them.