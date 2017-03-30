Video: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino previews Burnley game

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has held a pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Burnley.
Spurs face the Clarets in a 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.
Pochettino spoke further about winger Erik Lamela’s need for a hip operation and also gave a fitness update on the rest of his squad.
He also suggested that, despite rumours linking him with the Camp Nou job, it would be impossible for him to manage Barcelona or Arsenal because of his connections with their local rivals.