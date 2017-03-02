Video: Spurs celebrate Mauricio Pochettino’s birthday

On his birthday, look back at some of the more light-hearted Mauricio moments at @SpursOfficial… #COYS pic.twitter.com/zaxdMGtaDA
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 2, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have been celebrating head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s birthday with a video compilation of some of his best and/or most entertaining moments since taking charge of the club.
The Argentine boss turned 45 today on what is a big birthday day for Spurs. Former boss Harry Redknapp celebrates his 70th birthday, while centre-back Toby Alderweireld is 28 today.
Click play to see what Spurs’ social media team deem to be Pochettino’s best moments since coming to White Hart Lane.