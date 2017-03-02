Video: Spurs celebrate Mauricio Pochettino’s birthday

Tottenham Hotspur have been celebrating head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s birthday with a video compilation of some of his best and/or most entertaining moments since taking charge of the club.

The Argentine boss turned 45 today on what is a big birthday day for Spurs. Former boss Harry Redknapp celebrates his 70th birthday, while centre-back Toby Alderweireld is 28 today.

Click play to see what Spurs’ social media team deem to be Pochettino’s best moments since coming to White Hart Lane.