Video: Spurs keeper making saves in national team training

De drie doelmannen stonden hun mannetje op de eerste training. pic.twitter.com/UungM9is9E
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) March 21, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm has been putting his shot-stopping to the test in training with the Netherlands national team today.
The 33-year-old linked up with Danny Blind’s squad, which includes club-mate Vincent Janssen, yesterday evening and it was straight to work today.
You can see Vorm and fellow keepers Jasper Cillessen and Jeroen Zoet making a series of saves in the video above.
The Spurs man will hope to add to his 15 caps as the Oranje play a World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria and a friendly against Italy.