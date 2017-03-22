Video: Spurs striker works on his shooting in training

Ouderwets afronden met Vincent Janssen en Joël Veltman! 🔥🔥🔥#BULNED #NEDITA pic.twitter.com/feMAYmTnwO
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) March 21, 2017
Misfiring Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has been able to get some extra shooting practice under his belt on national team duty with the Netherlands.
Video footage from the Dutch camp ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria and friendly against Italy shows Janssen working on his finishing on the training ground.
He is joined for the shooting session by Ajax centre-back Joel Veltman.
Spurs will be hoping for a bit more of this confidence in front of goal when the former AZ Alkmaar man returns to White Hart Lane, where he has struggled in his debut season in English football.