Video: Stan Collymore’s spookily accurate Chelsea vs Man Utd prediction

Stan Collymore’s pre-match prediction for last night’s Chelsea vs Manchester United FA Cup quarter-final proved to be more the work of a clairvoyant than a football pundit.
The former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker previewed the match on Friday – and his assessment proved to be spookily accurate.
Collymore said he had a feeling that the tie would be settled by a 20 or 25-yard shot from Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante, who had scored precisely one goal for the club before last night’s game and only 12 goals in his career.
Of course, Kante scored the only goal of the game from outside the penalty area to secure victory for Antonio Conte’s side.