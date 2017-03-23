Video: Steven Gerrard finds the net in Liverpool academy training

You never lose the competitive edge… especially when you're Steven Gerrard…
Watch him in Academy training: https://t.co/gfBROnNDaq pic.twitter.com/cchTxB4JVn
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 23, 2017
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard hung up his boots at the end of 2016 and took up a coaching role at the club’s academy earlier this year.
But the temptation to keep himself involved in the playing side of the game proved too tempting at a training session today.
Gerrard took part in a training match with the academy youngsters – and he showed them he still means business by finding the net.
With a legends game against Real Madrid approaching, Gerrard is presumably relying on the academy players to help him find a bit of match fitness.