Video: Steven Gerrard finds the net in Liverpool academy training

March 23, 2017

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard hung up his boots at the end of 2016 and took up a coaching role at the club’s academy earlier this year.

But the temptation to keep himself involved in the playing side of the game proved too tempting at a training session today.

Gerrard took part in a training match with the academy youngsters – and he showed them he still means business by finding the net.

With a legends game against Real Madrid approaching, Gerrard is presumably relying on the academy players to help him find a bit of match fitness.