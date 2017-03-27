Video: Steven Gerrard scores for Liverpool legends vs Real Madrid

GERRARD!!! ⚽[4-0]
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was on target for the club’s legends side in a game against Real Madrid at Anfield on Saturday.
The legendary Reds midfielder scored to put his side into a 4-0 lead. Although Madrid staged a late fightback, Liverpool held on to win 4-3.
Gerrard’s goal came when he controlled the ball and beat a defender by flicking the ball over his head with one touch, and volleying into the back of the net with his second touch.
He described scoring again at Anfield as “the best feeling ever”.
Gerrard had earlier hit the crossbar with this thunderous effort…
Gerrard nearly breaks the crossbar![3-0]
