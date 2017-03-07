VIdeo: Theo Walcott gives Arsenal the lead vs Bayern Munich

One down, three to go…@theowalcott gives the @Arsenal fans hope! 👊 #AFCvFCB https://t.co/CWrbiXtjmk
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2017
Arsenal have taken the lead on the night against Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 second leg at the Emirates.
Theo Walcott’s 21st minute goal gave the Gunners their breakthrough.
The England international lashed the ball past Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer with an emphatic finish on the angle.
Walcott’s goal narrows Arsenal’s deficit to 2-5 on aggregate, which means they need three more goals without reply if they are to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.