Video: Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen gives 5-second interview after Everton game

Posted by - March 6, 2017 - All News, Everton, Football videos, Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen gave a five-second post-match interview to the club’s in-house media team after yesterday’s win over Everton at White Hart Lane.

The interviewer introduced the conversation by saying that the Belgium international was in a hurry and it would be a very short interview.

Asked what he thought about the game, he replied: “Yeah, very good.”

Both men then signalled that the conversation had come to an end, the interviewer with a thank you and Vertonghen by starting to walk off.

But Spurs ruined the moment by publishing a longer interview with Vertonghen.