Video: Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen gives 5-second interview after Everton game

When you're in a mad rush but still have to do your post-match interview… 😂 #COYS pic.twitter.com/djmJXzVC3x
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen gave a five-second post-match interview to the club’s in-house media team after yesterday’s win over Everton at White Hart Lane.
The interviewer introduced the conversation by saying that the Belgium international was in a hurry and it would be a very short interview.
Asked what he thought about the game, he replied: “Yeah, very good.”
Both men then signalled that the conversation had come to an end, the interviewer with a thank you and Vertonghen by starting to walk off.
But Spurs ruined the moment by publishing a longer interview with Vertonghen.
🗣️ @JanVertonghen: "They have been taking the mickey out of me because I haven't scored in a while but my goals will come!" #COYS pic.twitter.com/VtKzRpM5Nu
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2017