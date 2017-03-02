Video: Victor Moses discusses his new Chelsea contract

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has been discussing his new contract.

The Nigeria international, aged 26, yesterday put pen to paper on a new deal that ties him to the Premier League leaders until June 2021.

After signing the deal, he spoke to the club’s in-house media team to discuss extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Wearing a home shirt for his interview, the former Wigan Athletic man said he was delighted to have signed the new deal.

