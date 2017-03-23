Video: Willian and Liverpool stars in Brazil training

Veja como foi o último treino da #SeleçãoBrasileira antes do duelo contra o Uruguai! 🇧🇷 x 🇺🇾 #FechadoComASeleção pic.twitter.com/PtRFF7AO0C
— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 23, 2017
Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino and Chelsea midfielder Willian have been in training with the Brazil squad today.
The players were taking part in the final training session before tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.
The video above shows the Brazil squad making their way onto the training pitch and taking part in the session. And you can see Willian in action with a spectacular piece of ball control in the photo below.
Aula de controle de bola com @willianborges88! ⚽️🇧🇷📸 #FechadoComASeleção pic.twitter.com/oXWABsgtJi
— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 23, 2017