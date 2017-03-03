Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoops another Man Utd player of the month award

Our Player of the Month for February has a special message for #MUFC fans… pic.twitter.com/CurZAuymIJ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2017
There were no surprises as Manchester United fans voted for their player of the month for February.
In-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scooped a second player of the month award since arriving at the club.
The Swedish veteran scored seven goals in seven games over the course of the month, including scoring two goals to fire Jose Mourinho’s side to the EFL Cup last weekend.
Ibrahimovic recorded a video message in which he was clutching his award and thanked the fqns for voting for him.