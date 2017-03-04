Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s discusses his elbow on Tyrone Mings

Zlatan to #MUTV: "I went for the ball and it was unlucky he jumped into my elbow. But it was nothing on purpose… I hope he's not injured." pic.twitter.com/gpr1chUXhF
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2017
The main talking point from today’s early kick-off in the Premier League between Manchester United and Bournemouth was a flashpoint at the end of the first-half that could have seen both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings sent-off.
After clashing throughout the game up to that point, Mings stamped on Ibrahimovic’s head. The Swedish striker responded by elbowing the Bournemouth man in the head shortly afterwards.
Both players escaped without punishment from the referee, but might not be so lucky when the FA takes a look at the incidents.
Quizzed about the clash, Ibrahimovic denied there was any intent on his part.
He said: “I went for the ball and it was unlucky he jumped into my elbow. But it was nothing on purpose… I hope he’s not injured.”