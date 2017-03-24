Videos: Man Utd pair help Argentina to victory over Chile

#VamosArgentina ¡@Argentina a la cancha! pic.twitter.com/k9B5xy5KNt
— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 23, 2017
Manchester United pair Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo both played for Argentina as they recorded a victory over Chile in last night’s World Cup qualifier. You can see them making their way onto the pitch in the video above.
Goalkeeper Romero and defender Rojo helped their side to keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win. Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.
Rojo usually plays at left-back for his national team, but made a rare appearance at centre-back in yesterday’s game.
In the video below, you can see Romero making a point-blank save before the ball was bundled into his net by José Pedro Fuenzalida, but it was chalked off for offside.
#EliminatoriasEnTyC ¡De la que nos salvamos! ¿Estaba adelantado Fuenzalida? Ricci lo cobró y Argentina y Chile siguen 0 a 0. pic.twitter.com/phshWUb7zV
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 23, 2017