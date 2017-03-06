Violent conduct charges for Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings have both been hit with violent conduct charges by the FA following their clashes in last weekend’s Premier League game between their teams.

The pair had tussled throughout the first-half when Mings appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head while he was lying on the ground in the 44th minute of the game.

From a corner moments later, Ibrahimovic elbowed Mings in the head.

Both players denied there was any intent in their post-match interviews, but the FA has viewed the incidents differently and charged both players.

Neither incident was seen by the match officials at the time, so the players’ fates will be determined by a panel of three former referees viewing video evidence.

The FA has indicated it is seeking more than the standard three-match ban for violent conduct in the case of Mings’ stamp. Its statement said it has submitted a claim that the usual punishment is “clearly insufficient” for the Cherries man’s offence.