Warrior Alexis Sanchez responds to rumours linking him with Arsenal exit

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has taken to his social media accounts to respond to reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The Chile international, who was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool, was reported to have stormed off the training pitch last week and fallen out with some of his team-mates.

Those stories were dismissed by manager Arsene Wenger and now Sanchez has issued his response.

He said: “The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let’s go Gunners. ‘The only failure is not trying.'”