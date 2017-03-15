Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial ruled out of Man Utd vs Rostov

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled captain Wayne Rooney and fellow striker Anthony Martial out of tomorrow’s Europa League clash with FC Rostov.

The pair were both absent for the FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea on Monday night and neither player will be back in time to face the Russian outfit.

Mourinho told his pre-match press conference that he had the same players available as for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with the exception that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available. The Swedish striker is one game into a three-match domestic ban.

The United boss said: “We have the same players we had in the last match plus Ibrahimovic returning.”

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Rostov in the first leg in Russia.